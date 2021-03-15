OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 6.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.72. 9,272,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 8,357,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OPKO Health by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

