Open Governance Token (OPEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.80 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00048832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.91 or 0.00665432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

