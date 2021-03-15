Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells $25,254.00 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OOMA stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 983,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 597,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

