Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells $25,254.00 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
OOMA stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.
