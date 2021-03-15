OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

OMF opened at $56.71 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.86%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

