OncoCyte (OCX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.