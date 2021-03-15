Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. 60,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,704. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $39.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

