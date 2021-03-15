Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the February 11th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Olympus stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Olympus has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

