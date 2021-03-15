Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.47

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 12851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 548.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.