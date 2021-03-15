Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $233.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $235.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.