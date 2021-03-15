Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.57.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.81. 618,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,121. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $235.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.