Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.02. Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

NYSE OIS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. 951,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 1,345.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oil States International by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.