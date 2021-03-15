Odyssey Market Cap Hits $9.06 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 74.9% higher against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $3.36 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.36 or 0.00452929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00094603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.53 or 0.00569830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

