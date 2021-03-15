Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.21, but opened at C$0.24. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 19,810 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$21.12 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

