Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.07

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 138882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$147.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

