Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,104,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $611,438.88. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,837 shares of company stock worth $4,548,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

