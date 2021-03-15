Nvwm LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

