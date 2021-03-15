Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $1.48. Nucor posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

