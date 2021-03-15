NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY remained flat at $$16.12 during trading on Friday. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.52. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

