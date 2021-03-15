Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Coverage Initiated at Oddo Securities

Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NCYT opened at GBX 672 ($8.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.61 million and a PE ratio of -25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 816.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 759.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Novacyt has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67).

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

