Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Coverage Initiated at Oddo Securities

Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
NCYT opened at GBX 672 ($8.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.61 million and a PE ratio of -25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 816.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 759.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Novacyt has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67).
Novacyt Company Profile
