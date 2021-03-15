Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,010,441 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal property is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

