Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,790,373. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

