Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $173,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $318.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.92.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

