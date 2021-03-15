Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of The Cooper Companies worth $196,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $376.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.09 and a 200 day moving average of $352.65. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

