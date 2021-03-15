Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,649 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Ingersoll Rand worth $178,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

