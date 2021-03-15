Northern Trust Corp Has $206.08 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,534 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Kellogg worth $206,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Kellogg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on K. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,380,892 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

