Northern Trust Corp Has $186.72 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,378,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,278 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of KeyCorp worth $186,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 949,194 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.29 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

