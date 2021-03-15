Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,672,681 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 275,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $182,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

