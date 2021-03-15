Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $202,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

IT opened at $186.82 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $191.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

