North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 11th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NBRI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 98,349,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,737,961. North Bay Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
North Bay Resources Company Profile
