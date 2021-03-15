North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 11th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NBRI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 98,349,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,737,961. North Bay Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, tellurium, and platinum deposits. It holds interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; the Coronation gold project located in the Slocan Mining district, and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

