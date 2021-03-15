Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,847 shares of company stock worth $2,016,697. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.