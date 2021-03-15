Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,939 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.36% of Citigroup worth $456,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.04. 382,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,071,434. The firm has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

