Nordea Investment Management AB Has $210.62 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178,706 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $210,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,365. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $313.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.70. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.