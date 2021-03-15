Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625,327 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Chubb worth $260,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $172.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

