Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 5,978 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $600,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $12.35 on Monday, hitting $2,049.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,686. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,030.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,754.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.