Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nomura by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nomura by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 5.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nomura by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
