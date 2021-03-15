Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nomura by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nomura by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 5.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nomura by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

