Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $46,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.69. 6,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

