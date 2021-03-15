Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,009 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after buying an additional 1,236,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after buying an additional 319,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.79 on Monday, reaching $143.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,425. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $225.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

