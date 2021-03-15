Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $72.07 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,911 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $72,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

