Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $184.65 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,181 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $184,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 121,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,877,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,072,000 after purchasing an additional 267,138 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.16. 124,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $419.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

