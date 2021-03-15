Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,884 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $100,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $448.01. 22,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,594. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $176.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.71 and its 200-day moving average is $467.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.