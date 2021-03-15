Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,538 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $461.89. 77,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.81. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

