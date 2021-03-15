Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Nippon Steel has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.