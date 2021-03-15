Niobio Cash Achieves Market Cap of $80,007.21 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $80,007.21 and $19.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000146 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

