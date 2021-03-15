NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Raised to $52.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NGM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a top pick rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM opened at $29.11 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.