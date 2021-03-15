NFTLootBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for $155.96 or 0.00276172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.82 or 0.00453005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00094754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.98 or 0.00520583 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

