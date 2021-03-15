NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report sales of $139.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $136.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $552.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $576.42 million, with estimates ranging from $562.34 million to $589.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXGN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,446 shares of company stock worth $1,196,176. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

