Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $212.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

