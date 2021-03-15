Next Century Growth Investors LLC Makes New Investment in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 419,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,281,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

TLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $7.25 on Monday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.