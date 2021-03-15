NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $6.75 to $6.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 219,655 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.