NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $6.75 to $6.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.40.
Shares of NXE stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
