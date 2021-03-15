Newtek Business Services (NEWT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.31. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.